302,351 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCACU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $590,000.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GCACU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.