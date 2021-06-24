33,831 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $164.25 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

