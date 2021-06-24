$352.90 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $352.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $346.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,127.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

