$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

