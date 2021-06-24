$418.71 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $418.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

PLCE opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

