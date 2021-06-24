$450.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $450.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $182.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

