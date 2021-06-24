$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

