$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.37 million to $61.76 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 478.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $258.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.