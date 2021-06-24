$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $575.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.26 million and the highest is $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $29.25 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.