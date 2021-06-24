586,345 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFCG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.