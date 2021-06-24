5,885 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.