$591.75 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

