6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Down 0.3%

6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 1,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.