$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

