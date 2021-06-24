7,416 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.20. 16,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.