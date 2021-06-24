80,561 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

