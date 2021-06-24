82,953 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Open Text stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 8,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

