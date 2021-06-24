8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0022

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $669,610.08 and approximately $361,506.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

