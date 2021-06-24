9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 9 Meters Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -120.30% -81.23% 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -$61.50 million -2.33 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

9 Meters Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. 9 Meters Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 9 Meters Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma Competitors 4634 17689 38918 768 2.58

9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 249.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.25%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma peers beat 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to support the clinical development of NM-002. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.