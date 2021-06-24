A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 56,971 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £574.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980 in the last three months.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.