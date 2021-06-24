A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 72,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.