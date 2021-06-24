Abcam’s (ABCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 8,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62. Abcam has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.