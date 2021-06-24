Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.78

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 53854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 329,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

