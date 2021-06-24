Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.