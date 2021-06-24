Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 23,479 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.