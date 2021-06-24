Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $297.95 and last traded at $293.04, with a volume of 24385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.70.

The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.52.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

