Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $297.95 and last traded at $293.04, with a volume of 24385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.70.
The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.
In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
