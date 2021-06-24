Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Accenture worth $1,279,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

