ACCO Brands (ACCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

6/21/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/14/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – ACCO Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – ACCO Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.40 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $802.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

