Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $156.41

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.41 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 494,115 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.41. The company has a market cap of £329.81 million and a P/E ratio of 68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

