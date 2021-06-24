Achain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00091292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

