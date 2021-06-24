ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.15 and last traded at $101.15. Approximately 5,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 323,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

