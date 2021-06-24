ACoconut (AC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,354.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.08 million and $117,354.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

