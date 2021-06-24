Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $939,710.05 and approximately $14,201.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,233,300 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

