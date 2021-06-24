Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AYI opened at $191.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

