adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $117,740.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

