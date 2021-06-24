Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,258.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57) and last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 16432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,224 ($42.12).

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,839.22. The firm has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

