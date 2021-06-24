Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $577.63. 24,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.22. The firm has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

