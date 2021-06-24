Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,217 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Adobe worth $1,633,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.92. 67,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $579.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.22. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

