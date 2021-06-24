Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $581.00

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $580.19, with a volume of 57795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.22. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.