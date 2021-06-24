Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Adobe stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.22. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $579.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

