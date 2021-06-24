Adshares Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $6.22 million and $47,297.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019150 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,137 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

