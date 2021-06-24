adToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $167.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. adToken has a market cap of $512,237.62 and approximately $167.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

