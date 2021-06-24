Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

AMD stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

