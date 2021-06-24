Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 68,117 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

