Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $5.21 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $596.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

