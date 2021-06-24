Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $4.81 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Anaplan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,632. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

