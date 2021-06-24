Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nordson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.33. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.17. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

