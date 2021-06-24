Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.39% of Construction Partners worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

