Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 11,669 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the quarter. Stamps.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Stamps.com worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.80. 1,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.