Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 38,235 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,235 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,661. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.